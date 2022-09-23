South Africa

Bread truck comes under fire, security guard killed

23 September 2022 - 07:11 By TimesLIVE
The security officer was fatally shot while escorting a bread truck in Kwanobuhle in the Eastern Cape. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

Gqeberha police have launched a search for the suspects involved in the murder of a 22-year-old security officer who was fatally wounded during a shootout with robbers.

Two security officers were escorting a bread truck in Kwanobuhle at about 9am on Thursday, said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart.

They were approached by two men, one of whom drew a firearm and started shooting at them.

“The security officer returned fire and was fatally injured. The suspect disarmed the security officer and fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.”

A case of murder and aggravated robbery will be investigated by the provincial organised crime investigation unit.

TimesLIVE

