Gqeberha police have launched a search for the suspects involved in the murder of a 22-year-old security officer who was fatally wounded during a shootout with robbers.
Two security officers were escorting a bread truck in Kwanobuhle at about 9am on Thursday, said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart.
They were approached by two men, one of whom drew a firearm and started shooting at them.
“The security officer returned fire and was fatally injured. The suspect disarmed the security officer and fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.”
A case of murder and aggravated robbery will be investigated by the provincial organised crime investigation unit.
TimesLIVE
Bread truck comes under fire, security guard killed
