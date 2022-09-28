South Africa

Acsa says jet fuel supply is being restocked despite shipping delay

28 September 2022 - 09:48 By TimesLIVE
Cape Town International Airport is operating on four-and-a-half days’ worth of jet fuel stock, says Acsa. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Fuel suppliers have delivered 2-million litres of jet fuel to Cape Town International Airport this week, and steps are being taken to source more stock.

This is according to the Airports Company SA (Acsa), which on Monday warned of a jet fuel shortage due to bad weather delaying a vessel bringing in supplies.

In an update on Tuesday, Acsa said it was advised “the adverse sea conditions that delayed the vessel at sea continue, and might cause an additional delay in the jet fuel arriving”.

The airport is operating on four-and-a-half days’ worth of jet fuel stock.

“Acsa continues to engage fuel suppliers and airlines to prevent the risk of a stock out of fuel and to prevent and minimise flight disruptions,” said the company which manages SA’s airports.

