South Africa

Let the city turn off your geyser to help the grid outside load-shedding, CT is asking

04 October 2022 - 08:28 By TimesLIVE
Residential and small-scale commercial customers are being targeted to participate in the 'power heroes' plan.
Residential and small-scale commercial customers are being targeted to participate in the 'power heroes' plan.
Image: PÃ©ter Gudella /123rf

Capetonians are being asked to volunteer to let the city turn off their appliances, such as geysers, to reduce demand and prevent higher stages of load-shedding.

Compensation will be offered to those who agree to the proposal, mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said, without giving a number.

A reduction of 60MW in usage is targeted, the metro said in a statement.

Residential and small-scale commercial customers are being targeted to participate in the “power heroes” plan.

Smaller energy consumers can make a big difference to keep the lights on for longer in Cape Town and to ensure that the Cape Town economy is enhanced and protected as much as possible,” the city said.

Explaining how it would work, the city said: “When usage needs to be cut, 'aggregators' [third party entities] switch off agreed-to non-essential electrical equipment of the 'power heroes'. It could be done remotely via installed smart devices.

"'Aggregators' determine the incentives and manage it. The city rewards the 'aggregators' in terms of the tender conditions and agreements.

“With this tender, reducing demand will become a contractual requirement and bring more certainty to our energy space.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Stage 3 load-shedding to continue until Thursday

Stage 3 load-shedding will continue until 5am on Thursday, Eskom said on Sunday.
News
1 day ago

‘The appointment of the Eskom board will not stop load-shedding’: EFF

The EFF said the new board will not help to solve Eskom's crises, including huge debt, neglected strategic energy infrastructure and ongoing ...
Politics
1 day ago

Cellphone and water towers, healthcare and crime prevention: How load-shedding hobbles services

The country, which has been experiencing energy shortages since 2008, is in the throes of its worst power cuts on record as breakdowns at Eskom's ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Corruption-accused Mosebenzi Zwane’s ‘mini-Nkandla’ stands out in Warden News
  2. Businessman Reuel Khoza lashes ‘irresolute’ Ramaphosa Politics
  3. Hawks nab suspected mastermind behind cash-in-transit heists at his Soweto home South Africa
  4. SIU calls Zweli Mkhize’s bluff on court threat Politics
  5. André de Ruyter’s car bugged with ‘highly sophisticated device’ News

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars
ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor