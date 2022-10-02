South Africa

Stage 3 load-shedding to continue until Thursday

02 October 2022 - 15:42
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Eskom apologised for the continued and unfortunate load-shedding, saying power cuts were a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns.
Image: Freddy Mavunda / Business Day

Stage 3 load-shedding will continue until 5am on Thursday, Eskom said on Sunday.

The power utility said the continued load-shedding was necessary due to its shortage of generation capacity as a result of persistent high levels of breakdowns.

“Following the shutdown of Camden power station due to the demineralised water contamination last week, the first of seven generating units returned to service on Saturday evening. The remaining units are anticipated to return to service over the next eight days, while one will remain on planned maintenance. A generating unit each at Kusile and Majuba power stations were returned to service,” Eskom said.

A generating unit each at Duvha, Kendal, Komati, Kusile, Matimba, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs.

“Furthermore, the delay of two generating units at Kendal power station and one generating unit at Tutuka power station have added to the capacity constraint. Emergency generation facilities have been adequately replenished. We currently have 6,893MW on planned maintenance, while another 16,168MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” the power utility said.

A further update would be announced on Wednesday afternoon or when there were significant changes.

READ MORE:

André de Ruyter’s car bugged with ‘highly sophisticated device’

Retired police commissioner George Fivaz, enlisted by Eskom CEO to investigate, says few people in the world have the skills to produce it.
News
22 hours ago

Let the new board take care of Eskom and its issues, without political meddling

The appointment of the new Eskom board is a step in the right direction as it will, hopefully, result in better management of SA’s energy crisis.
Opinion & Analysis
22 hours ago

Only shock treatment can help Eskom now

Vilifying Eskom CEO André de Ruyter for the power outages is misplaced, as years of corruption, mismanagement, lack of planning and maintenance ...
Opinion & Analysis
22 hours ago

Sloganeering will not resolve our electricity crisis

Plight of people ignored as state masters art of spin to hide failures over  Eskom crisis, writes Mike Siluma.
Opinion & Analysis
22 hours ago
