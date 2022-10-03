A decrease in public spending on infrastructure, which fell by an annual average of 5.8% from 2015 through 2021, also contributed to the drag, it said. While the National Treasury, in February, outlined plans to boost spending on infrastructure, businesses are unlikely to follow until conditions improve, Absa said.
“Because government’s record on delivery of its reform promises is poor, we believe that business will largely wait” until it’s confident that a better operating environment is imminent before committing substantial capital for expansion, the authors said.
SA needs to “substantially address” its infrastructure constraints, including on energy, ports, rail and water, improve governance particularly among municipalities and tackle the deterioration in safety and security, the lender said. Its progress on reforms is likely to be patchy and slow, Absa said.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
SA fixed investment has fallen ‘dramatically’, Absa says
Image: 123RF/ INSTINIA
The government must make good on its promises to deliver structural and economic reforms aimed at improving infrastructure and bolstering business conditions to revive capital expenditure, according to a report by the Absa Group.
Gross domestic fixed investment in Africa’s most industrialised economy has “declined dramatically” to about 14% of GDP at the end of the second quarter from its peak of 22.7% of GDP in the final three months of 2008, Absa economists Peter Worthington, Miyelani Maluleke and Sello Sekele said. The data suggests investment spending is largely directed towards maintenance instead of growing productive capacity, according to the Johannesburg-based lender.
The decline is partly due to weak business sentiment that’s hamstrung private-sector investments, the lender said. Since 2018, spending by private firms has accounted for 71% of all capital expenditure, with government and state-owned company expenditure making up 18% and 11% respectively, Absa’s research shows.
Image: Bloomberg
A decrease in public spending on infrastructure, which fell by an annual average of 5.8% from 2015 through 2021, also contributed to the drag, it said. While the National Treasury, in February, outlined plans to boost spending on infrastructure, businesses are unlikely to follow until conditions improve, Absa said.
“Because government’s record on delivery of its reform promises is poor, we believe that business will largely wait” until it’s confident that a better operating environment is imminent before committing substantial capital for expansion, the authors said.
SA needs to “substantially address” its infrastructure constraints, including on energy, ports, rail and water, improve governance particularly among municipalities and tackle the deterioration in safety and security, the lender said. Its progress on reforms is likely to be patchy and slow, Absa said.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
READ MORE
Ramaphosa lauds Presidential Employment Stimulus, saying it has reached a million participants
Growing and enabling productivity the key to SA’s future
It costs nearly 14% more to feed your family than last year
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos