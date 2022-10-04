Stage 2 water restrictions are being implemented in Tshwane in line with a Rand Water notification to the capital city and two other Gauteng metros: Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.
The City of Tshwane said water consumption had increased significantly in the past two weeks, resulting in a decline in Rand Water’s overall reservoir storage capacity from 52% to 38%.
“This necessitated Rand Water to implement, with immediate effect, stage 2 (30%) restrictions on several high-consuming customer meters within each municipality to reduce consumption.”
The restrictions are to ensure overall reservoir storage capacity is restored to 60%.
Stage 2 water restrictions mean no irrigation or watering of gardens with a hosepipe or irrigation systems. Cleaning driveways or patios is also prohibited with immediate effect.
Water restrictions in Gauteng metros as Rand Water storage drops to 38%
Image: Dinuka Liyanawatte
