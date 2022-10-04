South Africa

Water restrictions in Gauteng metros as Rand Water storage drops to 38%

04 October 2022 - 14:26 By TimesLIVE
Stage 2 water restrictions are being implemented in line with a Rand Water notification to Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni. File image
Image: Dinuka Liyanawatte

Stage 2 water restrictions are being implemented in Tshwane in line with a Rand Water notification to the capital city and two other Gauteng metros: Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

The City of Tshwane said water consumption had increased significantly in the past two weeks, resulting in a decline in Rand Water’s overall reservoir storage capacity from 52% to 38%.

“This necessitated Rand Water to implement, with immediate effect, stage 2 (30%) restrictions on several high-consuming customer meters within each municipality to reduce consumption.”

The restrictions are to ensure overall reservoir storage capacity is restored to 60%.

Stage 2 water restrictions mean no irrigation or watering of gardens with a hosepipe or irrigation systems. Cleaning driveways or patios is also prohibited with immediate effect.

