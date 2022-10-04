Joburg reservoirs 'critically low', residents urged to save water amid heatwave

High water demand during the heatwave and reduced supply is affecting Johannesburg Water reservoirs and towers, the utility says, as it appeals to residents to reduce usage.
“Various Johannesburg Water infrastructure (reservoirs and towers) are low to empty due to reduced supply from Rand Water as well high-water demand (usage),” the entity said in a statement at about 11.45am on Tuesday.
Joburg Water said the Rahima Moosa and Helen Joseph hospitals are affected. Water is being provided through mobile tankers to the hospitals to sustain their supply.
Water is being provided to other affected areas through stationary water tanks and mobile tankers.
On Friday, Joburg Water said the affect of repetitive power trips at Rand Water's Zuikerbosch purification plant had affected various Rand Water pump stations and reservoirs.
In its Tuesday update, Joburg Water appealed to residents to urgently reduce water usage to assist it sustain already constrained systems.
“While customers in lower-lying areas may still have water, other customers in higher-lying areas are without supply.
“To gain capacity and balance affected systems, Johannesburg Water is isolating reservoirs and towers.”
The highly impacted systems at Johannesburg Water are:
