South Africa

Joburg reservoirs 'critically low', residents urged to save water amid heatwave

Rahima Moosa, Helen Joseph hospitals affected

04 October 2022 - 10:30 By TimesLIVE
Rand Water says high water demand is affecting its reservoirs and towers. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/WEERAPAT KAITDUMRONG

High water demand during the heatwave and reduced supply is affecting Johannesburg Water reservoirs and towers, the utility says, as it appeals to residents to reduce usage.

“Various Johannesburg Water infrastructure (reservoirs and towers) are low to empty due to reduced supply from Rand Water as well high-water demand (usage),” the entity said in a statement at about 11.45am on Tuesday.

Joburg Water said the Rahima Moosa and Helen Joseph hospitals are affected. Water is being provided through mobile tankers to the hospitals to sustain their supply.

Water is being provided to other affected areas through stationary water tanks and mobile tankers.

On Friday, Joburg Water said the affect of repetitive power trips at Rand Water's Zuikerbosch purification plant had affected various Rand Water pump stations and reservoirs. 

Cellphone and water towers, healthcare and crime prevention: How load-shedding hobbles services

The country, which has been experiencing energy shortages since 2008, is in the throes of its worst power cuts on record as breakdowns at Eskom's ...
News
1 day ago

In its Tuesday update, Joburg Water appealed to residents to urgently reduce water usage to assist it sustain already constrained systems.

“While customers in lower-lying areas may still have water, other customers in higher-lying areas are without supply.

“To gain capacity and balance affected systems, Johannesburg Water is isolating reservoirs and towers.”

The highly impacted systems at Johannesburg Water are:

  • Commando system: The outlets of Brixton and Hursthill are isolated. Pumps to the tower have been stopped, as reservoir levels are too low.
  • Soweto systems: Eagle Nest, Glenvista, and Naturena reservoirs are at critically low levels.
  • Central systems: Crown Gardens and Alan Manor reservoirs are at critically low levels.
  • Forest Hill Tower has been affected due to reduced supply. Water supply in the tower zone will be provided through the bypass.
  • South Hills Tower is on bypass supply due to lower supply from Rand Water's Meyer's Hill reservoir.
  • Roodepoort/Randburg systems: The Linden tower has been isolated due to reduced supply from Rand Water.
  • Pumps are isolated to Waterval, Constantia and Florida North Towers. Due to reduced supply on the direct feed from Rand Water, pumps are isolated.

TimesLIVE

