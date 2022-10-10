South Africa

Another suspect arrested in connection with cooking oil robbery

10 October 2022 - 19:17
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Willowton Group says more stolen stock was recovered in a foreign-owned superette in the Vaal Triangle region.
The Willowton Group says more stolen stock was recovered in a foreign-owned superette in the Vaal Triangle region.
Image: 123RF/ belchonock

Another arrest has been made in connection with the cooking oil stolen during an armed robbery at Willowton Group’s off-site warehouses in Kempton Park last Wednesday.

Police arrested 11 suspects on the same day as the robbery as they were allegedly off-loading the oil from a truck at a business premises in Vanderbijlpark.

“This time, a pallet of Sunfoil sunflower oil 2l stock was recovered in a foreign-owned superette in the Vaal Triangle region, which was identified by the stolen goods batch codes,” Willowton said on Monday.

The robbers have not been apprehended and the reward of R100,000 remains to be claimed by anyone with information that leads to the successful arrest of the perpetrators as well as the recovery of the remaining stolen stock.

Last Wednesday, several armed robbers held up staff at the facility and loaded three trucks with substantial quantities of 2l bottles of Sunfoil sunflower oil.

“Members of the public and traders are requested not to purchase the stolen stock which is identified by batch codes, known to the police and security partners who are trying to locate the missing stock.”

Willowton said anyone with information about the stolen goods is urged to report this to 082 888 7813.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Eleven suspects to appear in Boksburg court on Monday after cooking oil theft

Ten men and a woman are expected to appear in the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Monday after they were found in possession of a large quantity of ...
News
3 days ago

POLL | Do you reuse your cooking oil?

Are you reusing your cooking oil, or just hoping to score a good deal on special?
News
4 days ago

Gunmen raid Johannesburg warehouse for cooking oil, some suspects nabbed

The Willowton Group is working with police to track down the stolen stock through its batch numbers and has offered a R100,000 reward for the ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Theft case laid against Ramaphosa at Joburg police station South Africa
  2. Hawks recover chrome worth R600,000 from Limpopo village South Africa
  3. Six murdered women found with their hands tied behind their backs in downtown ... South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa’s rivals will ditch renewal if he loses, says Zamani Saul Politics
  5. ‘We knew it was too good to be true’ — Reaction to load-shedding return South Africa

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations