South Africa

POLL | Do you reuse your cooking oil?

06 October 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Cooking oil remains a slippery subject for consumers.
Cooking oil remains a slippery subject for consumers.
Image: Esa Alexander

The price of cooking oil has again been thrown into the spotlight after gunmen robbed a warehouse of a “substantial quantity” of the product.

The raid in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, saw stock of 2l Sunfoil cooking oil stolen.

“The robbers held up the staff at the facility and proceeded to load three trucks, understood to be stolen , with substantial quantities of 2l Sunfoil sunflower cooking oil,” The Willowton Group said.

One of the three truckloads was recovered in Vanderbijlpark on Wednesday night and a number of suspects arrested.

The company offered a reward of R100,000 for information that could lead to the successful apprehension of the perpetrators and/or recovery of the stolen goods. It asked the public not to buy the stolen stock.

While many people were shocked at the robbery, others said it was understandable, given the price of cooking oil. A few shared their tips on how to save cooking oil by reusing it.

Sunflower oil prices spiked globally earlier this year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The  two countries account for about 62% of world sunflower oil exports.

It has since dropped slightly, with a 2l bottle of Sunfoil, the same brand and quantity as that which was stolen, costing between R82 and R108 on special.

The Competition Commission said in May it is monitoring the spike in sunflower and other edible oil prices and will take action if retail prices are not justified by rising costs.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Food price comparisons: the good news could be better

The drop in fuel and global food commodity prices has not resulted in a corresponding drop in food prices at retail level
News
2 days ago

Is the price of cooking oil overheated?

Competition Commission fears cartel activity in sunflower oil industry
Business Times
1 month ago

Which is best, olive or sunflower oil?

Steep increases in the price of sunflower oil and the bumper new harvest for SA olive growers prompted Hilary Biller to look at the difference ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Luxury vehicles impounded as Hawks raid alleged zama zama leaders' homes South Africa
  2. Teachers unwilling to strike, despite public sector wage talks deadlock News
  3. Hawks raid homes of zama zama 'kingpins' in Carletonville, Khutsong South Africa
  4. A Royal mess: Flood victims moved to Durban hotel as property owners 'turn ... South Africa
  5. ‘I’m going to defeat you again white boys’: Malema on AfriForum’s leave to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars
ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor