South Africa

Sex worker murder suspect's identity withheld ahead of ID parade

Man, 20, has been charged with one count of murder. Investigations concerning the five other bodies found at the scene continue.

11 October 2022 - 14:06
Police comb the scene where six bodies were discovered in Johannesburg.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The suspect arrested after the discovery of six bodies at a panelbeaters' business in Johannesburg was on Tuesday formally charged with one murder.

His case was postponed by a week after a brief appearance in the magistrate's court to give the state time to prepare before a bail application.

“The accused is charged with one count of murder although six bodies were discovered,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane outside court. “It is a schedule 6 offence, as we are alleging the murder was premeditated.”

Mjonondwane said the investigations are ongoing concerning the other five female bodies found at the premises.

“We will be following the evidence as and when it is brought to the fore by the investigations.”

'If he is guilty, I want to disown him': Father of sex worker murder suspect

If his son was found guilty of the heinous crime he was accused of, the father said he should account for his actions.
News
10 hours ago

The media was not allowed to take pictures of the suspect.

“At this stage we oppose the media filming the proceedings and request that his name or identity be concealed so it does not jeopardise the process,” Mjonondwane said.

“An identity parade must still be conducted.”

Mjonondwane said the suspect is 20 years old, not 21 as previously stated.

TimesLIVE

