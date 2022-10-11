Sex worker murder suspect's identity withheld ahead of ID parade

The suspect arrested after the discovery of six bodies at a panelbeaters' business in Johannesburg was on Tuesday formally charged with one murder.
His case was postponed by a week after a brief appearance in the magistrate's court to give the state time to prepare before a bail application.
“The accused is charged with one count of murder although six bodies were discovered,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane outside court. “It is a schedule 6 offence, as we are alleging the murder was premeditated.”
Mjonondwane said the investigations are ongoing concerning the other five female bodies found at the premises.
“We will be following the evidence as and when it is brought to the fore by the investigations.”
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The media was not allowed to take pictures of the suspect.
“At this stage we oppose the media filming the proceedings and request that his name or identity be concealed so it does not jeopardise the process,” Mjonondwane said.
“An identity parade must still be conducted.”
Mjonondwane said the suspect is 20 years old, not 21 as previously stated.
