A flight from Dubai into Johannesburg was found to be ferrying 28 travellers from Bangladesh without legal documentation.
They were denied entry into South Africa after being intercepted by Border Management Authority (BMA) immigration officials on Saturday evening.
The BMA said 27 were found to be in possession of fraudulent visas and one did not have a visa.
TimesLIVE
Bangladeshi travellers without proper papers stopped at OR Tambo airport
Image: 123RF/TAIGA
