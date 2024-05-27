The SABC has denied allegations it banned an interview with former president Jacob Zuma.
In a viral video, Zuma accused the broadcaster of banning an interview he had with its political team last week.
“I had an interview with the SABC on May 22, wherein they were seeking to have the views from me as a leader of a new party. I expressed myself in what I know is a democratic country. I have just heard the SABC blocked that interview,” he said.
“This is something out of this world because South Africa is a democratic country. I think I am the only one so far being blocked by big broadcasting stations. Why are there individuals not allowed to be known by the country while others speak at any given time? I don't understand what is happening.
“I last heard of this in the hard days of apartheid where many people were not allowed to speak. They were banned not to say anything. Not to say their views, politically in particular.”
SABC denies not giving Zuma airtime
Editorial team decided 'there was no new angle to broadcast'
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The SABC has dismissed the claims.
“The allegations are not true. From the onset of the formation of Zuma’s party the public broadcaster has covered the party’s activities,” the channel said.
“On May 22, Zuma’s team contacted the SABC’s political editor to cover the party’s announcement in Durban. The SABC responded to the invitation to cover the story. The team was allocated less than 10 minutes and was told not to ask questions. In this coverage, Zuma repeated everything he said at the rally on May 18, which the SABC covered extensively.
“In this regard, the team was not able to explore any new angle that would have deemed the story newsworthy. After the normal editorial processes to broadcast the story the editorial team decided there was no new angle to broadcast it. It is therefore disingenuous to suggest the SABC has banned Zuma or his views.”
TimesLIVE
