POLL | Do you agree with the looming public servant strike?

The union said it was putting picketing rules in place but believed this could be avoided if the government comes to the negotiations table.
“Despite government indicating that the offer is now 'off the table' and that it will not reopen negotiations on the current offer, the PSA maintains that the pending massive strike action will prompt government to reconsider its position.
“The PSA remains committed to serve the interests of the Union’s members and is convinced that a strike is unavoidable if government remains arrogant.
“It has been more than three years since public servants have received a salary increase while the costs of food, electricity, petrol, and transport have escalated. In addition, increases to the repo rate have worsened the lives of public servants,” it added.
A looming strike by public servants has sparked debate on wage demands.
The Public Servants Association (PSA) said on Tuesday it was preparing to picket after the majority of its members rejected the government’s 3% salary increase offer.
The government had revised its 2% offer to a 3% pensionable salary adjustment, and continued payment of the non-pensionable cash gratuity of R1,000 until March 31 next year.
The PSA, which represents more than 235,000 public servants, said members had been receiving increases below inflation and this was not sustainable.
It said it was hopeful an agreement with the government could be made before protests started.
“The PSA requested a mandate from its members to accept or reject the offer, resulting in a rejection of the offer by the majority of members who provided a mandate,” the PSA said.
The dispute comes amid protests by Transnet.
Some were in solidarity with those wanting to strike, saying the cost of living is high and wage increases should match it; while others said the economy was in ruins and there was no money for large wage increases.
