Limpopo man accused of 'selling school feeding scheme parcels' takes his own life
Image: 123RF/ PAUL FLEET
A 34-year-old man from Ga-Mphahlele outside Polokwane in Limpopo accused of illegally selling school food parcels took his own life before he could reveal to police who he sold them to.
Police spokesperson Lt Col Mamphaswa Seabi said an inquest case and the theft of food parcels worth thousands of rand — meant to feed pupils in the Mankweng policing area — were under investigation.
“It is alleged that on October 12 police received a complaint about an unknown male who allegedly committed suicide at a rental residence ... in Polokwane,” said Seabi.
“The deceased was positively identified by a relative at the scene as Ayanda Makgati Mphakane aged 34 from Ga-Mphahlele, Rapotela village,” Seabi said.
Preliminary investigations revealed the deceased was working for a company supplying food to schools.
“Reportedly, the deceased illegally sold a stock of two months that was intended for the schools to an unknown foreign national in the Mokopane policing area. Before the incident, the deceased was supposed to take the police to the exact location where he sold the stolen property amounting to thousands of rand ... but it never materialised as he was found dead at the premises which was used for storage,” he said.
Police are searching for the alleged buyer of the goods.
Anyone with information that can assist the investigation can contact investigating officer, Warrant Officer Ringane on 0721706535 or call crime stop on 0860010111, visit their nearest police station or use the MySAPS mobile App.
