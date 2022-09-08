School principal must be reinstated and given R4m in back pay, council rules
Ramabele was dismissed in 2012 after allegations of embezzling money
11 September 2022 - 19:40
A bargaining council for teachers has ordered the Free State education department to pay a former principal R4m in back pay after he was fired almost 10 years ago for allegedly embezzling school funds...
