South Africa

Gauteng may be freed from heatwave this weekend

14 October 2022 - 11:01
The SA Weather Services says Gauteng might see rain from Saturday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

The heatwave affecting southeastern Gauteng may be broken on Saturday.

South African Weather Service (Saws) forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu said there is a 30% chance of showers in the Heidelberg and Nigel areas. 

On Sunday “there’s a 30% chance of rain in the entire province, with a 60% chance of afternoon showers in the West Rand and Vereeniging”, she added.

Possible thunderstorms are forecast from Monday in most parts of Gauteng, with a 30% chance of showers until Tuesday.

According to Mahlangu, the weather will start clearing on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms and lightning, with damaging winds and heavy rainfall that could lead to flash floods, damage to property, falling trees and injuries in western KwaZulu-Natal.

Eskom says it is aware of power outages in the Eastern Cape after storms in Bizana and Lusikisiki on Thursday evening.

“Our technicians are on sites to do assessments, close breakers that tripped and [carry out] repairs to restore the supply where it is safely possible. We urge affected customers to be patient and treat all electrical appliances as live during this time,” the power utility said.

TimesLIVE

