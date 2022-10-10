News

Climate science

Bamboo turned to stone reveals early records of climate change over time

Scientists say change is not new, but human hand has made extreme weather events more likely, more frequent and more severe

10 October 2022 - 20:08
Tanya Farber Senior science reporter

If you’ve never heard of Shen Kuo, you’re not alone...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. SA climate change experts sound dire warning in latest science journal News
  2. Covid-19 could be the tip of the zoonotic iceberg, thanks to how we live News
  3. Chances of finding 60 missing KZN flood victims virtually nil South Africa

Most read

  1. Sex workers describe suspect nabbed for murder of six as a ‘charming, cute, ... News
  2. Experts issue warnings about SA’s first-choice antiretroviral News
  3. Zuma thanks July rioters for supporting him News
  4. LISTEN | Zuma's fight against Karyn Maughan and Billy Downer to continue in ... News
  5. Evidence reveals how ‘widow’ asked her killer dad ‘to help kill’ her husband News

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations