Bokgabo Poo’s father tries to 'attack' the accused in the dock

17 October 2022 - 11:59
Ntokozo Zikhale is charged with kidnapping, rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice and violation of a corpse.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba/TimesLIVE

The father of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo on Monday tried to accost the man suspected of her murder in the dock at the Benoni magistrate’s court.

Ntokozo Zikhale is accused of kidnapping, rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice and violation of a corpse.

Police were on high alert before the court proceedings. The courtroom was tense, with family members having to assist the court in deciding who could be present. 

While state prosecutor Chantelle Williams was speaking, Bokgabo’s father, Irvin Ndlovu, became emotional, jumped up and tried to reach the accused, prompting law enforcement officers to intervene and court to abruptly adjourn.

He shouted “you killed my daughter”, while people in the public gallery repeatedly called the accused “Satan”.

The defence lawyer immediately withdrew from the case.

Asking not to be named, he said: “I have to look after myself. I don’t get involved in stuff like this.”

Ntokozo Zikhale in the Benoni magistrate's court.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba/TimesLIVE

The case was postponed to October 24 for proper profiling of the accused and a formal bail application.

It was revealed in court that the accused has a pending case of rape.

The 30-year-old was arrested in Boksburg on Friday. He was allegedly seen in CCTV footage walking alongside Bokgabo on the day she disappeared.

Ntokozo Zikhale appeared in the Benoni magistrate's court in connection with the murder of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba/TimesLIVE

