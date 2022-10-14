South Africa

Police arrest suspect in search for missing child Bokgabo Poo, 4

14 October 2022 - 13:37
Mpho Koka Journalist
A man has been arrested in connection with missing four-year-old Bokgabo Poo, who disappeared on Monday afternoon. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

Gauteng police have arrested a man who was allegedly last seen with missing four-year-old Bokgabo Poo who disappeared on Monday. 

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the suspect was arrested on Friday morning in Boksburg on the East Rand.

“A member of the community saw the suspect in Boksburg North and called the police who responded swiftly and arrested the suspect.

“The police would like to thank the community who have been working with the police in the search. The police are interviewing the suspect about the whereabouts of little Bokgabo,” said Masondo.

Day four of the search for the little girl saw patrollers searching the area again. Members of the community appeared tense, with parents holding their children by the hand and some calling for their children to return home. Every other taxi has a poster with Bokgabo's face on it.

SowetanLIVE

