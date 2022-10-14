“A member of the community saw the suspect in Boksburg North and called the police who responded swiftly and arrested the suspect.
“The police would like to thank the community who have been working with the police in the search. The police are interviewing the suspect about the whereabouts of little Bokgabo,” said Masondo.
Day four of the search for the little girl saw patrollers searching the area again. Members of the community appeared tense, with parents holding their children by the hand and some calling for their children to return home. Every other taxi has a poster with Bokgabo's face on it.
Police arrest suspect in search for missing child Bokgabo Poo, 4
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
Gauteng police have arrested a man who was allegedly last seen with missing four-year-old Bokgabo Poo who disappeared on Monday.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the suspect was arrested on Friday morning in Boksburg on the East Rand.
Father of missing Wattville child pleads for her safe return as remains of another child are found
“A member of the community saw the suspect in Boksburg North and called the police who responded swiftly and arrested the suspect.
“The police would like to thank the community who have been working with the police in the search. The police are interviewing the suspect about the whereabouts of little Bokgabo,” said Masondo.
Day four of the search for the little girl saw patrollers searching the area again. Members of the community appeared tense, with parents holding their children by the hand and some calling for their children to return home. Every other taxi has a poster with Bokgabo's face on it.
SowetanLIVE
MORE:
Limpopo police arrest estranged husband for 'hiring hitmen to kill his wife'
Police launch manhunt for three suspects who killed two on-duty cops in Boksburg
Teenagers arrested for Facebook Marketplace scam, attempted robbery
Limpopo man accused of 'selling school feeding scheme parcels' takes his own life
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos