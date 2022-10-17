WATCH | Barefoot, nightie-clad Ballito woman flings packets of paint at house

The owner of a Ballito property, which was hit by two packets of paint, has laid a criminal charge against a woman in her neighbourhood.
The woman told TimesLIVE on Monday she had laid a charge of malicious damage to property after a woman was caught on CCTV barefoot and in her nightie flinging two packets of paint from the pavement into her yard early on Saturday.
The CCTV footage has gone viral, with many questions about the incident in one of KwaZulu-Natal’s plush seaside towns.
“We have been harassed by this woman for more than a year. This was the final straw,” the property owner told TimesLIVE.
The owner asked not to be identified until she had consulted her lawyer on Monday afternoon.
The person who supplied the video footage to social media channel Dala U Crew said the property owner is his friend.
“As you can see, a lady wakes up at 4.40am with no shoes and in her pyjamas, walks up to the wall and starts throwing bags of paint over the wall onto the driveway. A friend of mine wakes up, looks at her driveway in the morning and it is full of paint. We went straight to the CCTV system and caught her red-handed throwing paint. The biggest problem is this is not a teenager nor a youngster. This is a middle-aged woman,” he says on the video.
