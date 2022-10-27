Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has welcomed the scrapping of e-tolls, saying it is now time to tackle crime and corruption.
Tabling his mid-term budget on Wednesday, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said government will take over e-toll debt from the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).
Lesufi said the scrapping of e-tolls was an important victory for the people of Gauteng who have had to pay e-tolls for roads that serve a national purpose.
“We heard you, people of Gauteng. As per the announcement by minister Godongwana we have agreed to the formulation of a new revenue enhancement model which excludes tolling. We are ready to start a new life without e-tolls,” he said.
“Now that the e-tolls are done, our next task is to tackle crime, corruption, lawlessness and vandalism. Watch this space.
“We will unleash resources never heard of before. We will be in the sky, on the ground and every neighbourhood tackling crime and lawlessness.”
'E-tolls are done, the next task is to tackle crime and corruption in Gauteng,' says Lesufi
Image: TimesLIVE/Nico Gous
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has welcomed the scrapping of e-tolls, saying it is now time to tackle crime and corruption.
Tabling his mid-term budget on Wednesday, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said government will take over e-toll debt from the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).
Lesufi said the scrapping of e-tolls was an important victory for the people of Gauteng who have had to pay e-tolls for roads that serve a national purpose.
“We heard you, people of Gauteng. As per the announcement by minister Godongwana we have agreed to the formulation of a new revenue enhancement model which excludes tolling. We are ready to start a new life without e-tolls,” he said.
“Now that the e-tolls are done, our next task is to tackle crime, corruption, lawlessness and vandalism. Watch this space.
“We will unleash resources never heard of before. We will be in the sky, on the ground and every neighbourhood tackling crime and lawlessness.”
LISTEN | Gauteng to take over e-tolls after Sanral debt deal
The premier said dealing with illegal dumping, illegal structures, littering and grass cutting was next.
“Wait till end-November.”
Lesufi also welcomed the government's decision to take on a “significant portion” of Eskom's R400bn debt.
“Minister Godongwana, we truly appreciate how you respect negotiations. Can we safely assume that the Soweto Eskom electricity debt and that of other townships is also scrapped as per our intensive lobby? To start developing townships the debt must also go.
“Our argument remains; if Eskom debt is taken over by the central government, what our people owe Eskom in townships, informal settlements and hostels must also be scrapped. We need to reposition townships, informal settlements and hostels so they can be centres of growth.
“Our freedom will be meaningless if they remain the way they are. We need to take bold steps that will make these areas the new economic growth points.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
MID-TERM BUDGET | Gauteng to take over e-tolls after Sanral debt deal
RATE IT | Four key announcements from Godongwana's midterm budget speech
Future of e-tolls expected to be heard on Wednesday
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos