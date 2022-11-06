The bodies of three children who drowned in a river at Port St Johns have been recovered, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.
The children, all boys, were aged between 6 and 8.
In a statement, Capt Namhla Mdleleni said the trio had gone for a swim at the Mngazi river in the Mantusini area on Friday but they never came back.
“A search was conducted and the boys were found, already dead [on Saturday]. Three cases of inquest are under investigation,” said Mdleleni.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Three children drown in Port St Johns river
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
The bodies of three children who drowned in a river at Port St Johns have been recovered, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.
The children, all boys, were aged between 6 and 8.
In a statement, Capt Namhla Mdleleni said the trio had gone for a swim at the Mngazi river in the Mantusini area on Friday but they never came back.
“A search was conducted and the boys were found, already dead [on Saturday]. Three cases of inquest are under investigation,” said Mdleleni.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
'I can't believe my sweet boy is gone': mother of North West pupil who drowned
North West pupil drowns in Rustenburg hotel pool during education seminar
Two teens drown in Mpumalanga dam
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos