South Africa

XPOP Energy Red Dragon lollipops flagged in second school 'food poisoning incident'

Forty Verulam children aged between 5 and 13 have fallen ill, allegedly after ingesting the sweets at a school market day

11 November 2022 - 14:56
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Forty children fell ill, allegedly after ingesting XPOP Energy Red Dragon lollipops at Lotusville Primary School's market day on Friday.
Forty children fell ill, allegedly after ingesting XPOP Energy Red Dragon lollipops at Lotusville Primary School's market day on Friday.
Image: supplied

In a second incident involving XPOP Energy Red Dragon lollipops, 40 Verulam children aged between five and 13 fell ill, allegedly after consuming the sweets at their school’s market day event on Friday.

Paramedics were called to Lotusville Primary School just before noon.

“Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) received a call for assistance from an educator at about 11.42am. According to the caller, several pupils approached educators and complained of severe abdominal pains, difficulty in breathing and nausea after consuming lollipops that were purchased from other learners.

“On arrival, Rusa located most of the ailing children in the parking lot. Paramedics from several ambulance services arrived shortly thereafter and assessed the minors,” Rusa director Prem Balram said.

IPSS Medical Rescue was also on scene.

“All students are being treated on scene by various ambulance services and will be transported to a nearby facility for further care,” said IPSS spokesperson Samantha Meyrick.

A message from the school’s principal, M Naidu, was sent to parents.

“Kindly make arrangements for your child to be picked up and monitor your children over the weekend for food poisoning.”

In February, pupils at uMzovane Primary School in KwaMaphumulo became ill after ingesting the same lollipops.

At the time, manufacturer Richester Foods said it had identified the product batch — manufactured on September 28 2021 — in question and would send it for testing.

The company later said independent testing officials cleared the lollipops as they were free from bacterial contamination that could cause ill health.

The company didn't immediately respond to queries regarding Friday's incident.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Hefty jail term for woman who killed husband, two daughters with poison

A 31-year-old woman who killed her husband and two of her daughters by poisoning them in Bethlehem in June has been sentenced to 28 years’ ...
News
1 week ago

The family behind the Covid-19 bleach cure was making a fortune

When Donald Trump suggested injecting bleach, the Genesis II Church had just the “sacrament”—until Operation Quack Hack landed four elders in jail.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zulu royal family lambastes Ramaphosa's conduct in succession battle South Africa
  2. PODCAST | Mokonyane alleges assassination attempts, talks contestation, weeps ... Politics
  3. LISTEN | Cape Town's 'most wanted': One customer owes Saint bar R224k South Africa
  4. Controversial business forum makes U-turn on multibillion-rand highway deal News
  5. Mkhwebane approaches court on Dyantyi’s recusal after matters reach ‘boiling ... News

Latest Videos

R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe