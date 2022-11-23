Gender commission calls for 'law to take its course' after suicide of high school pupil accused of rape

The Commission for Gender Equality has voiced its concern after allegations that the Mpumalanga pupil from Hoërskool Kriel who committed suicide at school did so because he was falsely accused of rape by a schoolmate.

“False rape accusations will undo the progressive work done to eliminate gender-based violence,” said commission acting chair Nomasonto Mazibuko.

The pupil has been identified as Bafana Sithole. He was found hanging in a storeroom in one of the school's classrooms last week.

After his death, a suicide note alleged to be from Sithole began circulating on social media wherein he blamed the rape allegations for driving him to take his life.

The provincial education department has since told TimesLIVE that it was investigating this and all other allegations surrounding the incident.

Mazibuko stressed that “unfortunate incidents of this nature will further cause harm to the reality of rape and other sexual crimes in the country”.

She asked law enforcement to ensure that justice took its course.

The commission called on South Africans to join hands and raise awareness of gender-based violence during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children.

“The commission also encourages men and boys to open or file cases of any form of abuse, harassment and or bullying against them,” said Mazibuko.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.