South Africa

Gender commission calls for 'law to take its course' after suicide of high school pupil accused of rape

23 November 2022 - 19:05 By TimesLIVE
The Commission for Gender Equality has sent condolences to the family of a pupil in Mpumalanga who hanged himself after he was reportedly falsely accused of rape by a fellow pupil.
The Commission for Gender Equality has sent condolences to the family of a pupil in Mpumalanga who hanged himself after he was reportedly falsely accused of rape by a fellow pupil.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

The Commission for Gender Equality has voiced its concern after allegations that the Mpumalanga pupil from Hoërskool Kriel  who committed suicide at school did so because he was falsely accused of rape by a schoolmate.  

“False rape accusations will undo the progressive work done to eliminate gender-based violence,” said commission acting chair Nomasonto Mazibuko. 

The pupil has been identified as Bafana Sithole. He was found hanging in a storeroom in one of the school's classrooms last week. 

After his death, a suicide note alleged to be from Sithole began circulating on social media wherein he blamed the rape allegations for driving him to take his life. 

The provincial education department has since told TimesLIVE that it was investigating this and all other allegations surrounding the incident. 

Mazibuko stressed that “unfortunate incidents of this nature will further cause harm to the reality of rape and other sexual crimes in the country”.

She asked law enforcement to ensure that justice took its course.

The commission called on South Africans to join hands and raise awareness of gender-based violence during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children. 

“The commission also encourages men and boys to open or file cases of any form of abuse, harassment and or bullying against them,” said Mazibuko. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE :

No one should lie about getting raped: Lady Zamar reacts to pupil allegedly taking his own life

Lady Zamar has cautioned against spreading distorted claims of abuse.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Hoërskool Kriel pupil dies from alleged suicide at school

A pupil from Hoërskool Kriel in the Emalahleni municipality in Mpumalanga allegedly hanged himself inside the school premises.
News
5 days ago

‘Murder and suicide’ tragedy unfolds in car park at Durban mall

Police are investigating what pushed a Durban man to allegedly shoot a woman known to him and turn the gun on himself in the car park at a shopping ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'We know our own cars have expired license discs' - JMPD after social media ... News
  2. 'Oksalayo — we are not going back!' Zuma's daughter tweets after SCA ruling South Africa
  3. It's still safe to take a dip at these nine KZN south and north coast beaches South Africa
  4. ‘Betrayed’ Mkhize searches for new deputy after Mashatile rethink Politics
  5. Eastern Cape mom alleged to have murdered her four kids has died South Africa

Latest Videos

Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK
ANC announces top six nominees ahead of elective conference