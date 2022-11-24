That day came last week, when Themba saw one of his alleged robbers standing outside the same wholesaler.
“I was driving a different car, so he didn’t know it was me. He was asking for help from cars driving past. I rolled down my window and he asked if I could help with a lift to go and pick up some scrap metal just down the road. He didn’t recognise me, but I knew it was him.”
Themba said he asked the man to wait outside on the street. “I was going to bump him with my car, but fortunately for him there was a police vehicle driving past and I stopped them.”
He urged the police to arrest the man but they were reluctant. Officers questioned the man, who claimed to work as security for the wholesaler. After approaching the store and finding out he was lying, they conceded to Themba’s request and arrested the man.
“I told them that if they don’t arrest him I would do it myself and drive him to the police station. I already had my phone out and was filming them. I said if they don’t arrest him I was going to report them.”
Thakeng confirmed Themba’s version of events and said the man was searched and found with an airgun while at the police station.
LISTEN | Welkom pensioner nabs man who allegedly robbed him months ago
Image: Supplied
At 72, Welkom resident Thomas Themba is not a man to be messed with. On Thursday last week he confronted, grabbed and held on to an alleged armed robber while flagging down a police vehicle for assistance.
While the police were reluctant to arrest the suspect, Themba’s determination and perseverance led officers to uncover an airgun on the alleged perpetrator, suspected of masterminding a series of robberies in the area.
Welkom police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said Themba was robbed at gunpoint by two men on March 3.
“On March 3 the man was travelling with his bakkie from Transito wholesale in the industrial area of Welkom. When he reached a T-junction, he was accosted by two unknown male suspects with handguns on both sides.
“Cash and his personal belongings were robbed. The suspects fled on foot.”
Themba shares his story:
Themba said the men entered his vehicle from both sides, shoved him into the middle seat and told him to drive.
“I was on my way to pick up my children from school when they jumped into my vehicle. They couldn’t drive so I had to drive for about a kilometre while in second gear, into the forest. There they pulled me out the bakkie and told me they were unemployed and I needed to give them money. I gave them about R2,000 I had drawn from the ATM.”
The men robbed Themba of his cash and cellphone before fleeing on foot.
“I drove straight home and cried — before I went to the police station to open a case.”
But Themba’s tears would not remain a stain on his cheek. “I knew I would come face-to-face with them one day, then it would be my turn.”
That day came last week, when Themba saw one of his alleged robbers standing outside the same wholesaler.
“I was driving a different car, so he didn’t know it was me. He was asking for help from cars driving past. I rolled down my window and he asked if I could help with a lift to go and pick up some scrap metal just down the road. He didn’t recognise me, but I knew it was him.”
Themba said he asked the man to wait outside on the street. “I was going to bump him with my car, but fortunately for him there was a police vehicle driving past and I stopped them.”
He urged the police to arrest the man but they were reluctant. Officers questioned the man, who claimed to work as security for the wholesaler. After approaching the store and finding out he was lying, they conceded to Themba’s request and arrested the man.
“I told them that if they don’t arrest him I would do it myself and drive him to the police station. I already had my phone out and was filming them. I said if they don’t arrest him I was going to report them.”
Thakeng confirmed Themba’s version of events and said the man was searched and found with an airgun while at the police station.
Image: Screenshot
“A week ago the elderly complainant was at the wholesaler when he recognised one of the suspects. He grabbed him by his clothes and called the SAPS of Odendaalsrus, who were passing by. The suspect was arrested for armed robbery, and in his possession an airgun was found and seized.”
Tumelo Oriel Sompane, 30, appeared in the Welkom magistrate’s court on Monday. He is expected to apply for bail on Friday.
TimesLIVE understands police are trying to link Sompane to a series of robberies with similar modi operandi committed in the area.
Themba lambasted the police for their “inefficiency”.
“The police were not helpful at all. I was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint, and the police wouldn’t listen to me. But you see? What goes around comes around, justice will prevail.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Criminals prey on elderly to score quick cash
Homeless drug addict sentenced to 30 years after Pietermaritzburg pensioner's murder
Plucky Durban pensioners chase and arrest armed post office robbers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos