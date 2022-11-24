Finally, R1bn for KZN flood relief set to trickle down, with roads getting lion’s share
The transport department receives more than half, while human settlements gets R325.8m to provide 4,983 temporary residential units
24 November 2022 - 17:31 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
The KwaZulu-Natal finance department says R1.1bn in flood relief from National Treasury has been allocated. The transport department will receive more than half...
Finally, R1bn for KZN flood relief set to trickle down, with roads getting lion’s share
The transport department receives more than half, while human settlements gets R325.8m to provide 4,983 temporary residential units
The KwaZulu-Natal finance department says R1.1bn in flood relief from National Treasury has been allocated. The transport department will receive more than half...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos