News

Finally, R1bn for KZN flood relief set to trickle down, with roads getting lion’s share

The transport department receives more than half, while human settlements gets R325.8m to provide 4,983 temporary residential units

24 November 2022 - 17:31 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo

The KwaZulu-Natal finance department says R1.1bn in flood relief from National Treasury has been allocated. The transport department will receive more than half...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'We know our own cars have expired license discs' - JMPD after social media ... News
  2. Father believes daughter’s death in police custody was a spiritual attack News
  3. WATCH | ‘It happened so quickly, I was holding his hand’: grandmother of ... News
  4. Jovial Zuma urges ANC unity but mum on SCA judgment News
  5. Waluś is also entitled to benefit from the law, says ConCourt News

Latest Videos

Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK
ANC announces top six nominees ahead of elective conference