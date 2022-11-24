“Many of the elderly who receive a grant are not enjoying much of the resources given to them by the government because they have to extend that money mostly to their grandchildren.
New toll-free helpline will help tackle abuse of the elderly
A national toll-free helpline for the elderly has been launched to help protect them against physical, emotional and financial abuse.
The KwaZulu-Natal-based Association for the Aged (Tafta) initiative comes in the same week as the annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign.
The helpline will enable older people, family members and members of the community to access information to report abuse and to receive crisis counselling.
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu, who attended the launch on Wednesday virtually, lauded the project, saying it was timeous and much needed in South Africa to address the silent pandemic of the abuse of elderly people.
“We know of some of the challenges they face, not only with gender-based violence but violence generally.
“We have all heard horrifying stories about the abuse of our senior citizens. What is more horrifying is that more often than not [the violence is] at the hands of those who are supposed to love and protect them in their twilight years. Elder abuse comes in different forms — physical, emotional or financial.
“Many of the elderly who receive a grant are not enjoying much of the resources given to them by the government because they have to extend that money mostly to their grandchildren.
“Despite elder abuse being of great concern, it does not dominate our national discourse in the way that it should.”
Zulu said the helpline will form part of other initiatives by the government, NGOs and NPOs to help protect the elderly from all forms of abuse, neglect and exploitation.
Tafta CEO Femada Shamam said more than 5-million, or 9.2% of South Africa’s population, was over the age of 60.
“These statistics highlight the concern that the number of elder abuse cases will continue to grow in the future. There is a gap in this type of support to elders, and based on the statistics, we felt compelled to reinstate a toll-free helpline for older persons that would be accessible nationwide.
“Abusers are usually the caregivers or a trusted individual such as a family member, friend or acquaintance. Elder abuse occurs in various forms, including physical, sexual, psychological or financial abuse. High unemployment rates, poverty, alcohol and drug abuse, breakdown in family structure and the high crime rate in South Africa are all contributing factors to elder abuse.”
Eat starch or starve: pensioners at risk of malnutrition as food prices skyrocket
By calling the toll-free number: 0800 10 111 0, any older person will receive free, confidential counselling and be referred to the relevant services closest to them.
The service is available from Monday to Sunday from 7am to 7pm and will be managed by trained counsellors experienced in cases of abuse.
Carmel Murugen, the helpline project lead, said: “People who have experienced abuse are often reluctant to report it because they are afraid to report a family member they love or depend on. They aren’t aware of their rights or they find the reporting process cumbersome and lack the support network to access services.
“It is important that older persons struggling with abuse understand that they are not alone and that help is just a phone call away.”
The Older Persons Act 13 of 2006 refers to elder abuse as “a single or repeated act or lack of appropriate action which causes harm or distress to an older person occurring within any relationship where there is an expectation of trust”.
