South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Mkhwebane's suspension case before the ConCourt

24 November 2022 - 09:38 By TImesLIVE

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's suspension case is before the Constitutional Court on Thursday.

The court is expected to hear three applications relating to her suspension.

Mkhwebane was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa in June.

TimesLIVE

JUSTICE MALALA | Abused office of the public protector is a crime scene

It is quite obvious that the PP’s office was being manipulated and used against the people of South Africa
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Time to close the chapter and put the lid on these honeypots for pals

The fate of our democracy doesn’t lie with institutions; it's in our hands, writes Barney Mthombothi.
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

An impeachment case to answer for Phala Phala saga?

A close look at the rules and some of the evidence submitted to the independent panel probing possibly impeachable conduct by President Cyril ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago
