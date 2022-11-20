An impeachment case to answer for Phala Phala saga?
Most presidents of South Africa have acted unlawfully — including Nelson Mandela — and have had their actions set aside by the courts. The rules show that impeachable conduct requires something more: bad faith, malice and intentional conduct on the part of the president
20 November 2022 - 00:00
A close look at the rules and some of the evidence submitted to the independent panel probing possibly impeachable conduct by President Cyril Ramaphosa suggests it would not be a surprise if the panel finds there is no case to answer...
