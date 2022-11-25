Pinetown car dealership owner facing more fraud charges totalling R15m

Alleged serial fraudster Wayne Kotze, owner of Pinetown Cars, a vehicle dealership west of Durban, faces an additional 34 charges of fraud amounting to more than R15m.
Kotze, out on R10,000 bail, was arrested on October 15 on a charge of fraud.
When he appeared in the Pinetown magistrate's court on Friday, the court heard prosecutors are dealing with 34 additional charges of fraud against the 47-year-old.
The case was postponed to March 10 for further investigation.
