South Africa

Pinetown car dealership owner facing more fraud charges totalling R15m

25 November 2022 - 12:16
Wayne Kotze, the owner of Pinetown Cars, was confronted by several people outside the Pinetown magistrate's court, where he appeared on fraud charges on Friday.
Alleged serial fraudster Wayne Kotze, owner of Pinetown Cars, a vehicle dealership west of Durban, faces an additional 34 charges of fraud amounting to more than R15m. 

Kotze, out on R10,000 bail, was arrested on October 15 on a charge of fraud. 

When he appeared in the Pinetown magistrate's court on Friday, the court heard prosecutors are dealing with 34 additional charges of fraud against the 47-year-old. 

The case was postponed to March 10 for further investigation. 

