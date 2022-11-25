South Africa

‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury

25 November 2022 - 07:34 By Tanya Steenkamp
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.
Image: Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Revd Justin Welby, delivered a sermon of hope at the St Georges Cathedral in Cape Town on Thursday night.

Welby drew on his experience visiting Robben Island as an example of bringing light into a world full of atrocities.

“We take the gifts we have from God in our churches around the world in the Anglican community. We use them with daring and risk-taking to bring light into the darkness. You know that infinitely better than I do. For you did it. And you are still an example and a call for all the problems that have been. You are still an example to which people point day after day around the world. Robben Island speaks of that,” he told churchgoers.

Welby’s visit forms part of post Lambeth Conference activities, where bishops from across the world come together to discuss global, religious and ethical concerns. The Lambeth conference has been held every 10 years since 1867 and is presided over by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The Lambeth Design Group appointed to plan the conference is chaired by South African Archbishop Thabo Makgoba.

Earlier in the week, Welby visited the Igreja Anglicana de Mocambique e Angola and his next stop will be Ukraine.

He told TimesLIVE it was the moral strength of the Robben Island prisoners that inspired him.

“It was a most remarkable experience. I've been before but I think what struck me this time was the attitude of the prisoners, both Muslim and Christian. It wasn't a physical battle. It was a moral battle.”

After Welby’s sermon, Makgoba said, “He can see that humanity left to itself can lacerate and destroy itself so he was clearly putting a mirror before us to say there is pain, there is brokenness but the word of God should endure and remind us  we are created for good.”

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was due to attend the sermon but instead Zululand mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi was in attendance.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Minister arrested after teen daughter strangled to death, toddler beaten

A church minister from Ngqamakhwe in the Eastern Cape has been arrested for allegedly strangling his 13-year-old daughter and beating a ...
News
1 week ago

Grace Bible Church condemns graffiti sparked by false rumour

The leadership of Grace Bible Church in Witpoortjie, Roodepoort, has condemned a “malicious” rumour that an elderly woman's body was found on the ...
News
1 week ago

Treasurer of the Seventh-Day Adventist jailed for three years after stealing R800,000 from church coffers

The Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday sentenced Lady Memory Mutsika, 43, to three years imprisonment after convicting her of ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'We know our own cars have expired license discs' - JMPD after social media ... News
  2. Durban man 'paid hijackers R20k to spare his life' South Africa
  3. Operation Dudula asks to join ZEP case South Africa
  4. Inside Gayton McKenzie's R4.5bn logistics hub in the Karoo South Africa
  5. WATCH | Public sector workers throw cans at Thulas Nxesi, demanding 10% increase South Africa

Latest Videos

Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK
ANC announces top six nominees ahead of elective conference