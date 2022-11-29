South Africa

POLL | Should Janusz Waluś serve parole in South Africa?

29 November 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Janusz Walus at the TRC hearings in Pretoria. His release on parole has sparked debate.
Janusz Walus at the TRC hearings in Pretoria. His release on parole has sparked debate.
Image: Nicky de Blois

A decision to grant Chris Hani's murderer Janusz Waluś permanent residence to serve parole in South Africa has sparked fierce debate.

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi made the announcement on Monday, explaining it would enable parole and conditions imposed by the minister of correctional services.

Motsoaledi said media speculation that Waluś would serve parole in Poland was incorrect and he would not be deported.

“It is clear from the media reports that the embassy of the Republic of Poland believes if Waluś is deported to Poland, he won’t serve any parole [there] because the Constitutional Court judgment is not binding in that country.

“The heinous crime committed on the people of South Africa by murdering one of the icons of the liberation struggle makes it obligatory that Waluś must serve his parole period ... in SA.”

While some welcomed the decision, saying he should not get off lightly by returning to his home country, others said he should be sent back there.

ANC Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi was among those who protested against Waluś's release, joining the SACP and Cosatu.

“Comrade Chris Hani was killed in 1993 and we thought that was the end, but on Monday Hani was killed again. The pain of killing Hani twice is unbearable.

“We thought and believed the wound was healing, but someone decided to open that wound again ... ,” he said.

READ MORE:

Panyaza Lesufi says Janusz Waluś' parole is like killing Chris Hani twice

"Comrade Chris Hani was killed in 1993 and we thought that was the end but on Monday Hani was killed again. The pain of killing Hani twice is ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Walus granted permanent residence to serve parole in SA

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Monday announced he has granted Chris Hani's murderer Janusz Waluś permanent residence for him to serve his ...
News
19 hours ago

Zuma and Waluś judgments a ‘miscarriage of justice’, says Masina

Outgoing ANC Ekurhuleni councillor Mzwandile Masina has criticised decisions by the country’s courts regarding Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś and ...
Politics
4 days ago

As odious as he is, Waluś is covered by the Bill of Rights and must go free

The name Janusz Walus lives in infamy in South Africa, as will the date April 10 1993. It was on that day the Polish immigrant shot SACP leader ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. CEO thrown out of R35m home for refusing to pay for it News
  2. Zweli Mkhize's backers want Cyril Ramaphosa’s rivals to team up Politics
  3. 'Eskom coal thief' scot-free after case thrown out of court South Africa
  4. Masina and Lungisa are not at my level, says Pule Mabe Politics
  5. Herman Mashaba apologises for 'body shaming' Naledi Pandor tweet South Africa

Latest Videos

Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...
‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury