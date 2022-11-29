A decision to grant Chris Hani's murderer Janusz Waluś permanent residence to serve parole in South Africa has sparked fierce debate.
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi made the announcement on Monday, explaining it would enable parole and conditions imposed by the minister of correctional services.
Motsoaledi said media speculation that Waluś would serve parole in Poland was incorrect and he would not be deported.
“It is clear from the media reports that the embassy of the Republic of Poland believes if Waluś is deported to Poland, he won’t serve any parole [there] because the Constitutional Court judgment is not binding in that country.
“The heinous crime committed on the people of South Africa by murdering one of the icons of the liberation struggle makes it obligatory that Waluś must serve his parole period ... in SA.”
While some welcomed the decision, saying he should not get off lightly by returning to his home country, others said he should be sent back there.
POLL | Should Janusz Waluś serve parole in South Africa?
Image: Nicky de Blois
A decision to grant Chris Hani's murderer Janusz Waluś permanent residence to serve parole in South Africa has sparked fierce debate.
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi made the announcement on Monday, explaining it would enable parole and conditions imposed by the minister of correctional services.
Motsoaledi said media speculation that Waluś would serve parole in Poland was incorrect and he would not be deported.
“It is clear from the media reports that the embassy of the Republic of Poland believes if Waluś is deported to Poland, he won’t serve any parole [there] because the Constitutional Court judgment is not binding in that country.
“The heinous crime committed on the people of South Africa by murdering one of the icons of the liberation struggle makes it obligatory that Waluś must serve his parole period ... in SA.”
While some welcomed the decision, saying he should not get off lightly by returning to his home country, others said he should be sent back there.
ANC Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi was among those who protested against Waluś's release, joining the SACP and Cosatu.
“Comrade Chris Hani was killed in 1993 and we thought that was the end, but on Monday Hani was killed again. The pain of killing Hani twice is unbearable.
“We thought and believed the wound was healing, but someone decided to open that wound again ... ,” he said.
READ MORE:
Panyaza Lesufi says Janusz Waluś' parole is like killing Chris Hani twice
Walus granted permanent residence to serve parole in SA
Zuma and Waluś judgments a ‘miscarriage of justice’, says Masina
As odious as he is, Waluś is covered by the Bill of Rights and must go free
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos