South Africa

Walus granted permanent residence to serve parole in SA

28 November 2022 - 18:21 By TIMESLIVE
Janusz Waluś killed SACP leader and anti-apartheid activist Chris Hani in April 1993.
Janusz Waluś killed SACP leader and anti-apartheid activist Chris Hani in April 1993.
Image: Reuters Photographer

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Monday announced he has granted Chris Hani's murderer Janusz Waluś permanent residence to serve his parole and conditions imposed by the minister of correctional services.

In 2017, the home affairs department revoked Waluś’ South African citizenship and he was served with deportation papers.

Last week, the Constitutional Court ordered the release on parole of Waluś, who has served 28 years for the murder of Hani. After the court ruling senior officials met to discuss Waluś’ citizenship and whether he is subject to deportation when released from prison in the next few days.

Motsoaledi said on Monday the exemption granted to Waluś — giving him permanent residence — contains a condition that he may not use any travel document and/or passport issued by the embassy of Poland.

“The letter addressed to Waluś and a certificate of exemption have been forwarded to the minister of justice and correctional services to be delivered to Waluś.”

Motsoaledi said he noted media speculation that Walus would serve his parole in Poland. This was incorrect, and the department would not be involved in deporting Waluś.

“Waluś must serve his parole in SA as part of his sentence.”

Motsoaledi said it was clear from media reports that the Polish embassy believes if Walus is deported to Poland he won’t serve parole because the Constitutional Court judgment was not binding there.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

As odious as he is, Waluś is covered by the Bill of Rights and must go free

The name Janusz Walus lives in infamy in South Africa, as will the date April 10 1993. It was on that day the Polish immigrant shot SACP leader ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Walus parole lawyer driven by prisoners’ plights despite personal costs

Julian Knight says he went into law ‘never to make money but to try to make a difference in other people’s lives’.
News
5 hours ago

Chris Hani monument vandalised

The ANC in Gauteng has expressed outrage at the vandalism of the Chris Hani monument in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.
News
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. CEO thrown out of R35m home for refusing to pay for it News
  2. Zweli Mkhize's backers want Cyril Ramaphosa’s rivals to team up Politics
  3. Masina and Lungisa are not at my level, says Pule Mabe Politics
  4. Deputy principal stole milk from school nutrition scheme and fed it to her ... News
  5. 'He said I should tell my client to f**k off’- Western Cape judge president ... News

Latest Videos

Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...
‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury