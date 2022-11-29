South Africa

When to collect your social grant for the last time this year

29 November 2022 - 11:00
Covid-19 social relief of distress grant beneficiaries queue outside a post office in East London. File photo.
Image: Sino Majangaza

South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries will receive their last old age and disability grant payments for the year this week. 

Social relief of distress (SRD) and other grant payments will be available from next week.

Sassa confirmed the dates on which recipients will receive their grants in December. All grants besides the R350 SRD payment can still be collected from post office branches.

According to the agency, payments will be made on:

  • Thursday December 1 — old age grants; 
  • Friday December 2 — disability grants; and
  • Monday December 5 — all other grants will be paid from this date, including the children’s grant.

Sassa reiterated “there is no need to rush to withdraw cash on the first day”.

“Once the money is in the account, it will remain there until it is needed.”

Where can I collect the payment?

You can collect your R350 SRD grants from Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers, USave and OK Foods stores.

The South African Post Office (Sapo) and Sassa advise those who get the grant to choose this payment option in their applications when applying for the grant. 

Those who used to get their R350 grants at a post office should visit www.srd.sassa.gov.za and select an option to collect the grant from one of the supermarkets. 

Gold card remains valid

Sassa reassured beneficiaries who use the gold card that they will receive their grants in December. 

It said the gold card remains valid and acceptable on the national payment system, including at ATMs and retailers. 

“Messages on social media that grant recipients will not receive their payments in December if they have not changed their cards are false.

“Any changes in the payment of social grants will be communicated through official Sassa social media platforms, through the media, and by Sassa officials and not through personal social media accounts or voice notes from unknown people,” said Sassa

TimesLIVE

