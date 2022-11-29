Politics

WATCH LIVE | Mkhwebane impeachment hearing continues

29 November 2022 - 10:42 By TimesLIVE

The parliamentary committee inquiry looking into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continues on Tuesday. 

Mkhwebane is seeking to oust the two evidence leaders in parliament’s section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office, arguing they had caused “mayhem” by making public fees earned by attorneys and advocates during her tenure.

The proceedings on Monday were expected to start with Mkhwebane calling her first witness.

However, her advocate Dali Mpofu spent most of the morning arguing about the “unfairness” of the one-hour time limit imposed on him by chair Qubudile Dyantyi and complaining the committee and the office of the public protector had not assisted his client in calling witnesses.

Mpofu brands evidence leaders’ conduct ‘malicious and unprofessional’

Suspended public protector wants to oust evidence leaders says advocate Dali Mpofu as he rages against 'unfair' time limit
WATCH | Inquiry into fitness of public protector to hold office resumes

The committee for section 194 inquiry resumes on Monday and is expected to hear opening remarks by suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Mkhwebane's suspension letter prepared way before she sent Phala Phala questions, ConCourt hears

The Constitutional Court on Thursday heard President Cyril Ramaphosa had prepared a draft suspension letter for public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane ...
