The parliamentary committee inquiry looking into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continues on Tuesday.
Mkhwebane is seeking to oust the two evidence leaders in parliament’s section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office, arguing they had caused “mayhem” by making public fees earned by attorneys and advocates during her tenure.
The proceedings on Monday were expected to start with Mkhwebane calling her first witness.
However, her advocate Dali Mpofu spent most of the morning arguing about the “unfairness” of the one-hour time limit imposed on him by chair Qubudile Dyantyi and complaining the committee and the office of the public protector had not assisted his client in calling witnesses.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Mkhwebane impeachment hearing continues
