'Is this the same Bathabile who told the court she had no money?' — Dlamini's lavish bash gets tongues wagging
Image: Alaister Russell
Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini's lavish 60th birthday celebration has had many tongues wagging online.
Dlamini celebrated her 60th birthday over the weekend with a lavish party attended by politicians and prominent figures.
According to social media reports, the birthday bash was held at The Zunguness venue in Howick, in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands.
Guests included former health minister Zweli Mkhize, suspended former ANC military veterans movement president Carl Niehaus, suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, former Gauteng premier Nomvula Mokonyane and former communications minister Faith Muthambi.
Dlamini's birthday celebration comes months after she pleaded with the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court to be lenient on her because, her lawyers said, she is a single mother who only earned R110,000 a month.
In April she was found guilty of perjury and sentenced to four years in prison, half of which was suspended, with the option of a R200,000 fine, for lying under oath while she was minister of social development.
The court was told she survived on a R40,000 pension from parliament as a former MP and the R70,000 she receives monthly from the ANC Women's League.
Of the more than R100,000 she receives, the court was also told Dlamini attended to the needs of her immediate and extended family.
“Out of this income, she needs to maintain herself, her household ... being a single parent. She is now paying tuition fees for two daughters who are at university. One is 26 and the youngest is 19.
“She also assists with her niece’s university tuition, and like many Africans, she assists her extended family during tough times. Her parents are both still alive and she’s responsible for them too.”
On social media, many questioned how Dlamini's lavish birthday was funded, given her financial woes.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
