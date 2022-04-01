LISTEN | Bathabile Dlamini negotiates payment of fine for perjury

If she does not pay, she faces four years’ imprisonment, of which two are suspended for five years.

This after the Johannesburg magistrate’s court recently found her guilty of perjury.

Dlamini’s lawyer negotiated with the court after the sentence was handed down, leading to an agreement that she would pay R20,000 on Friday, with the balance — R80,000 — by April 29.

When sentencing Dlamini, magistrate Betty Khumalo was scathing about her conduct, saying she showed no remorse for her actions. She had taken an oath when she became a minister, which she broke, and caused the events that led to the 2017 social grants crisis.

Dlamini, who previously served as minister of social development, was found to have lied under oath during her testimony in an inquiry into her role in the debacle.