The body of a woman believed to be a church member who attended the baptism at Jukskei Park on Saturday was discovered under a bridge at the Innisfree Park in Sandton on Wednesday.
The search and rescue teams recovered the body on the fifth day of the search after Saturday’s Jukskei river baptism tragedy in Bramley Park.
Johannesburg emergency management services media liaison Xolile Khumalo said the discovery brings the death toll to 15.
Initially, officials were uncertain about the number of people who were swept away during the baptism at the river.
“The search has been cancelled for today [Wednesday] due to the weather, the team will continue tomorrow morning to search for one more person missing. That is a three-month-old baby,” she said.
Another body recovered at Jukskei River
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
