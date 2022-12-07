Eskom has announced that load-shedding will be increased to stage 6 from midday on Wednesday.
The power utility said this is due to a high number of breakdowns since midnight, as well as the requirement to strictly preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves.
This comes after Eskom had implemented stage 4 load-shedding from 9am on Wednesday morning.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Stage 6 load-shedding from midday on Wednesday
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu
TimesLIVE
