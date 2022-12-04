Eskom weighs on SA’s credit rating
S&P to include two-thirds of utility’s debt in government figures
04 December 2022 - 00:00
S&P Global Ratings has forecast higher national debt for South Africa as the government plans to take over a portion of Eskom’s debt to rejuvenate the struggling power utility...
Eskom weighs on SA’s credit rating
S&P to include two-thirds of utility’s debt in government figures
S&P Global Ratings has forecast higher national debt for South Africa as the government plans to take over a portion of Eskom’s debt to rejuvenate the struggling power utility...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos