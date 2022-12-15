A man has drowned while trying to save his 11-year-old son who was caught in a rip current at a beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.
Gert du Plessis, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) station commander at Port Edward, said the tragedy occurred at Glenmore Beach on Wednesday afternoon.
A NSRI team along with police and ambulance services responded to a call for assistance.
“On arrival on the scene it was determined that five good Samaritans had rescued an 11-year-old male child and his 38-year-old father from the surf. The good Samaritans had initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts on the father.”
Du Plessis said despite the efforts to save the man’s life he was declared dead by paramedics.
“Medical treatment continued on the child, who was transported to hospital in a serious but stable condition.”
He said the child is expected to make a full recovery.
“It appears that the child's father had launched into the water to assist his son who was caught in rip currents. The body of the deceased man has been taken into the care of government health Forensic Pathology Services.
“Police have opened an inquest docket.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Father dies trying to save son from drowning at KZN south coast beach
Good Samaritans pull father and son from surf
Image: NSRI
A man has drowned while trying to save his 11-year-old son who was caught in a rip current at a beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.
Gert du Plessis, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) station commander at Port Edward, said the tragedy occurred at Glenmore Beach on Wednesday afternoon.
A NSRI team along with police and ambulance services responded to a call for assistance.
“On arrival on the scene it was determined that five good Samaritans had rescued an 11-year-old male child and his 38-year-old father from the surf. The good Samaritans had initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts on the father.”
Du Plessis said despite the efforts to save the man’s life he was declared dead by paramedics.
“Medical treatment continued on the child, who was transported to hospital in a serious but stable condition.”
He said the child is expected to make a full recovery.
“It appears that the child's father had launched into the water to assist his son who was caught in rip currents. The body of the deceased man has been taken into the care of government health Forensic Pathology Services.
“Police have opened an inquest docket.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Three nabbed for stabbing father and son on Durban beach
Children among recovered bodies in Jukskei River drowning tragedy
Shock drowning figures show SA is turning a blind eye to unsupervised swimming
Two girls drown in swimming pool at Durban hotel
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos