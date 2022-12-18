Gauteng ‘red zones’ declared as EMS crews are robbed yet again

Gauteng health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko called for an end to ongoing attacks on emergency service staff, saying several areas in the province had been declared “red zones” they would no longer enter without protection.
Nkomo-Ralehoko said EMS staff from Odi Base and patients were robbed of their belongings and medical equipment this weekend.
She said the incidents were unacceptable.
Two EMS personnel were robbed at gunpoint while responding to a case of difficult breathing at Lebanon in Winterveld, outside Pretoria, just after midnight on Friday. The crew was robbed of cellphones, personal items, an electrocardiogram (ECG) and patient monitor equipment.
In another incident on Saturday, a crew from the same Odi Base was robbed of their and a patient’s cellphone at the gate of Boekenhout Clinic as they were about to transport the patient.
“We plead with community members to come forward with information that can assist both the department and law enforcement agencies to apprehend perpetrators of these evil acts”, said Nkomo-Ralehoko.
She said no injuries were sustained, and affected crews were receiving trauma counselling.
The incidents were reported at the Mabopane police station. The latest attacks bring to 14 the number of incidents to date this year.
She said EMS crews would only enter “red zones” or hotspots accompanied by law enforcement agencies or security personnel. They include:
Tshwane
- Itireleng informal settlement (Laudium)
- Jukelyn (Soshanguve)
- Eersterust (Mamelodi)
- New Eersterust
- Winterveldt
- Joe Slovo (Lebanon)
- Bokenhout
- Oliven (Itireleng)
- Mshongoville (Atteridgeville)
Ekurhuleni
- Angelo informal settlement in Germiston
- Reiger Park
- West Rand
- Spoko Town
Johannesburg
- Zola
- Braamfischerville
- Snake Park informal settlements
- Mbuzini informal settlement
- Nomzamo informal settlement
- Dube hostel
- Mzimhlope hostel, Hillbrow base
- Mangolongolo informal settlement
- Westbury
- Hillbrow
- George Goch hostel
- Denver hostel
- Yeoville
- KwaMaimai area
- Jeppe hostel
- Mathole informal settlement
- Riverlea
- Slovo informal settlement
- Princess informal settlement
- Mhlangeni informal settlement
- Zamimpilo informal settlement
- Durban Deep
- Pikoko (Ruimsig) informal settlement
- Jerusalem informal settlement
