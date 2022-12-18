A stock theft suspect was fatally wounded during a shoot-out with members of a security company on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.
Magma Security and Investigation had received information about eight people planning to steal cattle in the Highflats area.
The suspects were spotted on Thursday driving an Isuzu bakkie on the N2 highway. As security personnel tried to flag them down, the suspects opened fire and attempted to run the security company vehicles off the road.
A gun battled ensued and the bakkie crashed. A 9mm pistol was recovered at the scene and four chopped-up carcasses were found on the back of the vehicle.
The area has been plagued by an increase in stock theft over the past few months, with cattle being slaughtered and transported to other areas.
In the Highflats area, eight pregnant dairy cows were previously hacked to death and four of the carcasses left behind.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
'Stock theft suspect' killed in gun battle with members of security company
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2
A stock theft suspect was fatally wounded during a shoot-out with members of a security company on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.
Magma Security and Investigation had received information about eight people planning to steal cattle in the Highflats area.
The suspects were spotted on Thursday driving an Isuzu bakkie on the N2 highway. As security personnel tried to flag them down, the suspects opened fire and attempted to run the security company vehicles off the road.
A gun battled ensued and the bakkie crashed. A 9mm pistol was recovered at the scene and four chopped-up carcasses were found on the back of the vehicle.
The area has been plagued by an increase in stock theft over the past few months, with cattle being slaughtered and transported to other areas.
In the Highflats area, eight pregnant dairy cows were previously hacked to death and four of the carcasses left behind.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Arrests for possession of protected plants, endangered reptiles as police clamp down on festive season crime
Police arrest 1,300 people in crime operations in KZN, seize 61 pistols
Suspects nabbed with pangolin, elephant tusk at Beitbridge border
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos