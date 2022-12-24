“We are aware of some of the issues raised. We constructed the houses on behalf of the department of human settlements, with whom the owners have been in communication on an ongoing basis,” said Allistiar Langson, Calgro M3 representative.
WATCH | MK vets complain ‘poorly built’ houses are making them sick
Construction company Calgro M3 blames poor ventilation for mold and damp
Military veterans living in Belhar Village, Cape Town, have called on government to relocate or provide them with better housing after their state-provided homes started crumbling.
TimesLIVE Video spoke to several homeowners who showed homes with large cracks, mold and leaks. The homeowners said they have complained several times to the department of military veterans about the state of their homes.
Earlier in the year, during an imbizo addressed by deputy president David Mabuza, the veterans complained about the houses.
TimesLIVE visited the area and witnessed the damaged homes.
“We were very happy when we moved in because we felt our government has started recognising us for our contributions to the liberation of this country, but what we found was a mess when we entered our houses,” said Basil Mtungane, veterans village committee chairperson.
Many residents complained about falling ill as a result of damp conditions in the buildings.
TimesLIVE contacted the company which constructed the homes, Calgro M3, to ask about the issues raised by residents.
“We are aware of some of the issues raised. We constructed the houses on behalf of the department of human settlements, with whom the owners have been in communication on an ongoing basis,” said Allistiar Langson, Calgro M3 representative.
Langson said the company was aware of “one house” with “existing structural defects”.
“We differ with their opinion that the houses in question were very poorly built. There are settlement cracks in the houses which occur once the foundations of a house have settled,” he said.
“The house with structural issues is being addressed and we are awaiting sign-off from the human settlements department on the proposed remedial action to be undertaken. We are also aware of a second house where a vehicle drove into the house, causing structural damage, which is not the responsibility of the developer.”
Langson denied damp in the homes was caused by anything related to .construction.
“Mold occurs in a house when there is not sufficient ventilation provided through opening doors and windows.
“This is worse in winter, and worse in south-facing houses, due to increased rainfall and limited sunshine reaching houses on winter days. This is not uncommon in Cape Town in the winter months if an area is not properly ventilated,” he said.
Western Cape human settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers said his department was aware of the complaints but could not do anything to resolve them.
“As a provincial department we cannot dictate to the main contractor what materials to use. As long as it falls within the scope of the National Home Builders Registration Council’s acceptability ratings. post-completion and once the problems start, we look into the matters and seek to address them.”
Military veterans to receive monthly social relief of distress grant of R1,250
WATCH | Defence minister Thandi Modise briefs media on benefits for military veterans
MK vets refuse to leave Durban's Royal Hotel as floods counselling sessions cut short
