South Africa

‘I used to drive the tanker that burst into flames in Boksburg’

28 December 2022 - 11:13
Peter 'Pocket' Mofokeng says he used to drive the tanker that exploded on Saturday in Boksburg.
Image: Belinda Pheto

The work experience of the 32-year-old driver of the gas tanker that exploded in Boksburg on Saturday has come under the spotlight before his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Speaking outside court, Peter “Pocket” Mofokeng said he drove that exact tanker for a year until September, when he and other drivers were dismissed.

“We had a dispute with the company over the use of a labour broker. This driver is among people brought in to work for the company through a labour broker,” he said.

“I’ve seen him drive small trucks. I’ve never seen him drive this truck. If he was experienced, he would have seen the bridge was low.”

Eighteen people were killed, including a 10-year-old boy, and scores were injured, including firefighters, in the explosion after the tanker became wedged under a bridge and caught alight on Saturday morning.

Two houses close to the scene burnt down and the blaze spread to the nearby Tambo Memorial Hospital, where health workers also became casualties.

According to Mofokeng, a controller is assigned to monitor trucks en route and should have stopped the driver entering the area because of the low-lying bridge.

“What was he doing in a residential area? Why did he leave the N17?” he asked. “Sometimes we do divert a bit off the road, but not 10km away. He was very deep in the area. I hear he was from Richards Bay going to Botswana, so what was he doing in a residential area?”

