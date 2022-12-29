South Africa

'Barely able to breathe': trapped hiker rescued after cramped 17-hour ordeal

29 December 2022 - 10:07 By TIMESLIVE
The hiker was wedged in a narrow crack up to his chest, restricting his ability to breathe.
Image: Janke Lochner and Brent Russel

“The man was just able to stand on his toes in the bottom of the 'chimney', but his chest was constricted to the point where he was only able to draw small breaths.”

This is how rescuers described finding a hiker who spent 17-hours on a remote mountain peak in the Western Cape trapped in a “chimney” — a mountaineering term used to describe a narrow chute or crack — barely able to breathe.

Two hikers had lost their way near Nuwerust Farm in the Cederberg and decided to descend the peak by climbing down a series of narrow “chimneys” when one of them got stuck late on Tuesday and was unable to extricate himself. After a sleepless night they attracted the attention of passing hikers who alerted local emergency services.

A Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) team flew to the scene on the provincial health department emergency medical services /Air Mercy Service rescue helicopter.

After abseiling down they found the trapped man “just able to stand on his toes in the bottom of the chimney” taking shallow breaths.

The hiker is airlifted after being rescued.
Image: Janke Lochner and Brent Russel

He was hauled to safety using a technical rope extraction system and flown to a nearby landing zone for medical assessment.

In a second rescue, early on Wednesday, a 25-year-old man from Mpumalanga was injured in a fall on Lion's Head in Cape Town.

“He was descending above the staples when he slipped and fell. Unable to proceed, a call for help was made to the emergency number,” said WSAR. He was extracted by helicopter and then transported to hospital.

Happening right now: Mountain rescue conducted by the Western Cape Department of Health EMS/AMS rescue helicopter on...

Posted by Air Mercy Service (AMS) on Tuesday, December 27, 2022

David Nel, a spokesperson for WSAR, said: “It’s not uncommon for the number of hikers on popular trails to increase over this time. We urge hikers to be patient, keep to the trails and avoid the temptation to take shortcuts or overtake other hikers.

“We appeal to all mountain users to plan appropriately, avoid hiking in the hottest hours of the day, carry enough water and save our emergency contact number 021 937 0300 to their phones.

“We ask that all wilderness enthusiasts help us by sharing the emergency contact number — and share our posts on the #IAmWildernessSafe campaign,” added Nel.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

IN PICS | Phalaborwa rangers rescue elephant calf from ditch

Rangers from Phalaborwa in the Kruger National Park have been hailed by SANParks after a strenuous rescue mission to haul an elephant calf to safety ...
News
1 day ago

Two hikers injured in falls on Table Mountain airlifted to safety

Two hikers injured in separate falls on Table Mountain and a third person who got lost in mountainous terrain about 140km from Cape Town were rescued ...
News
1 week ago

Police rescue elderly couple ‘kidnapped’ while picking flowers in Cape Town

An elderly couple were rescued by police after being kidnapped at knifepoint while picking flowers, then driven to several banks by their abductors ...
News
1 week ago
