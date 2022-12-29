South Africa

Boksburg gas tanker explosion death toll rises to 27

29 December 2022 - 09:19
A gas tanker got stuck under a subway bridge in Boksburg and exploded.
Image: Screenshot/Twitter/@JustdoitZee

The Boksburg gas tanker explosion death toll now stands at 27.

Confirming the figure, the Gauteng health department said 10 of the dead were health workers from Tambo Memorial Hospital.

The department's head of communication Motalatale Modiba said of the 13 healthcare workers injured in the blast, only three were still alive and in critical condition.

“It has been a very difficult week, the impact of this disaster is felt far and wide and it has been most devastating to affected families including those who are on the front line of providing healthcare services

“Of the 27 deaths, sadly we again have lost another healthcare worker, which brings the total number of healthcare workers to 10 who have since passed on. This means of the 13 members who were injured from the blast, only three are still alive and the three are still in a critical stage in the hospital. Our sincere condolences once more to the affected families and we also wish a speedy recovery to those that are still in hospital,” he said.

Those killed included a 10-year-old boy., Scores of people — including firefighters — were injured in the explosion, which occurred when a gas tanker became wedged under a bridge and caught fire on Saturday morning.

