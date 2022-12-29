'We can’t afford another 5 years of a directionless ANC' — What you said about ANC 'renewal' in 2023

As the new year approaches, TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on Cyril Ramaphosa's re-election as ANC president and promises of renewal.
Ramaphosa emerged victorious over his rival, former health minister Zweli Mkhize, with 2,476 votes to 1,897 earlier this month at the ANC's 55th national conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Paul Mashatile was elected deputy president, Gwede Mantashe national chairperson and Fikile Mbalula secretary-general.
Nomvula Mokonyane was elected first deputy secretary-general, with Maropene Ramokgopa as second deputy secretary-general. The new treasurer-general is Gwen Ramokgopa.
Ramaphosa had ridden to victory on the promise of continued renewal, a pledge that will be under the microscope in 2023.
“The ANC is our political and ideological home. The task we face is to make the ANC the political home of all the South African people. As the renewal of the ANC continues to gather momentum, we have the utmost confidence we will restore the glory of our movement and regain the trust of the people,” Ramaphosa said.
While some welcomed his promises, others said it was all talk.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said Ramaphosa’s election would not change anything
“It is the same criminal syndicate looting South Africans to fill their pockets. The only way South Africa will prosper is if we remove this criminal organisation,” said Mashaba.
He said now that Ramaphosa had secured his second term as president of the ANC and the country, he must honour his commitment by taking decisive action to root out corruption and address load-shedding and widespread unemployment.
“This elective result reaffirms our assertion that indeed there is no ‘good ANC’ or ‘bad ANC’. The ANC is a criminal enterprise, and our position has been vindicated by this latest development.,
“South Africans deserve a president whose leadership is beyond reproach and after [former president] Jacob Zuma, now Cyril and the ANC top 7, it is clear ethical leadership cannot be found in the ANC.”
TimesLIVE readers agreed with Mashaba, saying Ramaphosa's re-election would not bring the promised renewal.
Most (57%) said South African “can’t afford another five years of a directionless ANC”, while 20% said it was too early to say.
23% said under Ramaphosa's leadership “the ANC has turned a new leaf”.
'We can’t afford another 5 years of a directionless ANC' — What you said about ANC 'renewal' in 2023
Image: Theo Jeptha
The debate continued on social media.
“I am giving him a second chance for one reason: he seems to be going to deal with the corrupt ANC comrades,” said Guffie Ngalo.
Drick Zaal said Ramaphosa's re-election would not revive the country but had saved it “for the time being from certain disaster”.
Simphiwe Sekwenzekile Maquba Nzuza predicted it would “bring the collapse of the ANC”.
