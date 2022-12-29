South Africa

Manhunt launched for suspects after missing woman's body found in bushes

29 December 2022 - 06:59
Portia Rambau reportedly left home at about 10am to go to a local tavern but never returned home. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Police in Vuwani outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for suspects after the body of a missing 23-year-old woman was found in bushes with multiple stab wounds.

Portia Rambau from Tshimbupfe Thondoni went missing a day before Christmas.

“Police have opened a case of murder and there are no arrests yet. The motive for the incident is still unknown but gender-based violence cannot be ruled out ,” said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

Ledwaba said Rambau reportedly left home at about 10am last Saturday to go to a local tavern but never returned home.

“The family then reported the matter to the police and consequently a missing person file was opened. The police immediately started with the search operation joined by community members. Subsequently, the victim's body was found with multiple stab wounds in the bushes near Tshimbupfe Thondoni on Wednesday.”

The police appeal to anyone with information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspects involved in this matter to call the crime stop number at 0860010111 or the nearest police station. Alternatively, they may share the information via MySAPSApp, said Ledwaba.

TimesLIVE

