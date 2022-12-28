Police have arrested three suspects, including an ex-girlfriend, in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old man and his 29-year-old pregnant partner who were reported missing in Vanderbijlpark on December 15.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the suspects, aged between 30 and 32, are facing murder, kidnapping and house robbery charges and are expected to appear before the Heidelberg magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
According to an initial police report, the couple was last seen on December 14 by a family member who visited them at their home. They were reported missing the following day when the man failed to arrive at work. The couple’s vehicle was also missing.
Masondo said police units were mobilised to search for the victims.
“A thorough search and investigation led to the arrest of three suspects in Heidelberg and the discovery of the bodies in an open field in Heidelberg on December 23.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Missing couple discovered dead, arrested suspects include ex-girlfriend
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Police have arrested three suspects, including an ex-girlfriend, in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old man and his 29-year-old pregnant partner who were reported missing in Vanderbijlpark on December 15.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the suspects, aged between 30 and 32, are facing murder, kidnapping and house robbery charges and are expected to appear before the Heidelberg magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
According to an initial police report, the couple was last seen on December 14 by a family member who visited them at their home. They were reported missing the following day when the man failed to arrive at work. The couple’s vehicle was also missing.
Masondo said police units were mobilised to search for the victims.
“A thorough search and investigation led to the arrest of three suspects in Heidelberg and the discovery of the bodies in an open field in Heidelberg on December 23.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Pastor who vanished after Jukskei deaths found but not charged
Father and son divers rescued after going missing on KZN south coast
LISTEN | ‘Forget about your mother, you'll never see her again,’ kids told after woman goes missing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos